Healthcare Heroes: Terry Dodson, LPN

This is my health care hero! My wonderful husband Terry Dodson, LPN.

We are both nurses with myself being an RN with Amedisys Home Health and he works For Generations Inc. Working with mentally disabled individuals is a hard and stressful job but he is amazing at it.

He is always kind to his patients as he knows how much they need him. Mental health is a challenging job and I’m so proud of him for the difference he makes in our community!

He goes above and beyond for his career and for our family! He always pushes me to do better! Therefore he is my healthcare hero!