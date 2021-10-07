Healthcare Heroes: St. Thomas Midtown ER Team

I would like to nominate the entire team at the St Thomas Midtown ER! Ashley Prater is a daytime team lead/charge nurse. I have watched the extra hours and extra shifts she has had to work throughout this pandemic, many times to the point of exhaustion.

However, I can not pick her out specifically without looking at the entire ER team. We talk about all of the COVID cases in the hospitals. BUT every single one had to enter thru the ER.

The staff in the ER has to accept these cases while maintaining their regular patient flow. The ER team has the responsibility of making sure possible COVID cases are socially distanced from the regular ER patient population.

When a COVID patient is sent up to a COVID unit the staff in that unit knows that that is a COVID patient, although difficult, they are prepared. In the ER they have to determine if this is a possible COVID patient and follow protocol, again, still maintaining their non-COVID patients.

I applaud the work the team has done over the past 19+ months. The ER staff IS the front line! They are truly an amazing group and as a team deserve recognition!!!

Submitted by Robin Siptak