Hello! I would like to nominate Sarah Dyer as a Healthcare Hero. She is a retired Navy nurse and currently works for Maury Regional Endocrinology (since September) She worked running the Covid Vaccine Clinic since January 2021. She still works for vaccine clinic on top of Endocrinology.

She has worked very hard and is very caring with all her patients. She goes over and beyond her call of duty. Everyone loves her. She is an LPN but is working towards becoming an RN.

Submitted by Jennifer Wilson