My Healthcare Hero is my wife Peggy Stoughton. She works night shifts in the Imaging department at Centennial Medical Center as a Sonographer. She is an absolute professional that brings positivity and cheer to the entire department.

She has worked through the entire COVID-19 pandemic with only her normal shifts off all the while keeping things running smooth and steady on the homefront!

Peggy is the love of my life and could NOT be prouder of the job she does at her workplace and at home!