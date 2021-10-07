Healthcare Heroes: Patricia Dryden, NICU Nurse

I consider Patricia Dryden to be a Healthcare hero. She worked at Baptist Hospital on Charlotte Avenue for a few months as a graduate nurse in the Newborn Nursery.

Upon receiving her R.N. degree, she submitted her application to the NICU unit where she has worked for 37 years.

She has seen many changes, including the name of the hospital to St. Thomas Midtown. She contributed when asked to serve on a committee to enhance the NICU expansion and updated layout to meet the needs of their patients & families.

Patricia is a tender-hearted, Christian nurse who loves these wee babies. Depending on their size and pounds, she will lovingly care for one from a few weeks to a few months. The smallest she has cared for was 14 or 15 ounces!

She’s even made tiny outfits when the hospitals were too large. Currently, she’s caring for a set of twins who have been in the NICU for over 100 days.

She grows attached to them, as well as to the parents. Frequently a Mama will send a picture to Patty and occasionally she’s invited to a birthday party.

She feels this is her ministry and she feels blessed. The NICU is blessed to have her!

Submitted by Darlene Boyette