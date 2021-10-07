Healthcare Heroes: MTSU Nursing Students

My name is Kristi Plunk, a clinical professor at Middle Tennessee State University School of Nursing. I am currently in the clinical lab listening to the hustle and bustle of our first-year nursing students who are diligently performing clinical skills for their midterm competency assessment.

I want to nominate all of the nursing students currently enrolled at MTSU school of Nursing (and all nursing students everywhere). The last year and a half has brought so much uncertainty and fear especially to those in the healthcare field.

Our students are eagerly facing the challenges the pandemic has imposed on their education. There was a time when students could no longer be on campus or in the hospitals to complete their clinical hours, yet they continue on.

There have been times when we couldn’t be together in the classroom, but we pivot and find new ways to deliver lecture and lab information. Many of them have had their education disrupted by contracting the virus, but they persevere reaching their ultimate goal of becoming a Registered Nurse.

These students are actively and passionately striving to enter the healthcare field despite the fears and uncertainty the pandemic continues to place upon healthcare workers. Nursing students and nurse educators are my healthcare heroes. Very few would run towards their fears, but these students want to care for others and are willing to fight the pandemic head-on to do so. Way to go MTSU SON!

Submitted by Kristi Plunk, MSN RN