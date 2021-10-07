Healthcare Heroes: Meghan, Vanderbilt Trauma Unit

Thank you for allowing me to share my Daughter as a healthcare hero. In my eyes, she deserves so much more.

Her name is Meghan and she works night shift in the trauma unit at Vanderbilt. She has been in healthcare for 16 years. She’s a very caring person and takes each one of her cases as if it was her loved one. Covid or no covid, she does what she needs to do to make the patient better or possibly save their life.

She is married to a wonderful man and they have 4 children. Her children are 7, 8, 11, and 14.

In 2016 my daughter and a co-worker were discussing a couple where the wife couldn’t have children due to Cystic Fibrosis. That discussion weighed heavy on my daughter’s mind. After talks with her husband and family, she knew in her heart she wanted to help this couple. They only needed a carrier.

After a lengthy process, in 2017 my daughter gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl. My daughter will always be in the child’s life as her carrier for Mom. It was beautiful!

Last year she fought Covid in her household which has left her with caring for a long-hauler. But even with the last year being difficult, she continues to look up and be thankful for all her blessings. She continues to give to others day after day. She’s my hero!

Submitted by Wanda Jackson