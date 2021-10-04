Healthcare Heroes: Liz Cates, Nurse

I would like to nominate Liz Cates. Originally from Indiana, she relocated to Tennessee to attend UT Knoxville nursing school. After Graduating in 2019, she decided to stay in Tennessee and make a life in Nashville as a labor and delivery nurse at Centennial.

In March 2020, Liz was literally running out of her apartment in East Nashville as the roof was torn off from the Tornado. After losing everything and finding a temporary place to live, she rededicated herself to bringing life into the world. Of course, we all know after the tornado we rolled right into the Covid crisis. Liz continued to help families bring life into a world filling with death.

We donated N95 masks to Liz and my daughter would visit and have a shared meal through the glass during the crazy times.

Submitted by Ken Dillard