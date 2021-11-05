Healthcare Heroes: Kristy Rhodes, NP

I would like to nominate Kristy Rhodes, NP, and her team of fabulous people at The Primary Care and Hope Clinic.

I am a needle phobe which makes it difficult when you have thyroid disease. I have been turned away by many, many doctors due to my fear of needles and the uncontrollable emotional reaction that happens to me when I need blood work or even the Covid vaccine.

Kristy and all the staff at The Hope Clinic have been so kind and understanding. Their compassion and care have far exceeded my expectations.

I sincerely hope that they are recognized for their outstanding care and service.

Submitted by Stephani Lishman