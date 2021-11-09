Healthcare Heroes: Horizon Medical Center

I would like to recognize all the departments at Horizon Medical Center. The nurses, techs and all support staff have worked throughout the pandemic.

They have worked in other areas, changed their schedules, and helped each other and the patients all in such a stressful time. In particular, I would like to recognize Katie Vermilyae. She is an OR nurse but floated frequently to the covid unit.

She is always positive and upbeat. She is an awesome patient advocate and a team player. She always goes above and beyond for her patients.

She’s always willing to jump in and help with a smile.

Submitted by Tomarrow Felts