Healthcare Heroes: Emily Priest Sanders, Radiation Therapist

Emily works as a Nurse in the Radiology Dept. at the Vanderbilt Facility in Spring Hill. I taught Emily in elementary school and watched her work hard throughout her school days at Santa Fe Unit School.

I’d see her often over the next few years but the most emotional and reassuring time I saw her was when my mom was her patient. My mother was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and had to undergo radiation and chemo at the same time.

Emily was the nurse that met us at the door and took her back for her radiation treatments. I just remember her reassuring smile and cheerful attitude as she led my mother away.

Submitted by Kim Maxwell