I would like to nominate Dr. Nancy Sidberry-Wolfe



I had been sick for 3 years. I had been to numerous doctors, exams, blood work, etc. I went to her and she diagnosed me and gave me the correct medication to help me. I have gained my weight back, and more.

She is a true angel and the most caring and so focused on helping you get better. Excellent bedside manner and truly loving and kind. SHE LISTENS.