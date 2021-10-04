Healthcare Heroes: Dot Newton & Ashley Tarpley, ICU Nurses

My story started Christmas Eve 2020 when my husband, Alfred was admitted to the hospital with Covid pneumonia. His condition went downhill fast and he was transferred from Marshall Medical to Maury Regional on Christmas Day.

He went on a ventilator the next day. I have to tell you that Alfred was diabetic and had high blood pressure- the two worst strikes for anyone contracting Covid.

Needless to say, the next three weeks were like a roller coaster ride- better one day and worse the next. I could only have zoom visits with him during this time. As time went on, the doctors told me he had to come off the ventilator but he would not be able to sustain life without it.

I would be allowed to come and say my goodbyes through a window. So on January 15, two of our dearest friends took me to say goodby. At 10:30 p.m. on January 15 Alfred lost his battle with Covid. Now steps in my heroes.

Two nurses in the ICU were ladies we knew from church- Dot Newton and Ashley Tarpley were with Alfred as he passed, holding his hand and singing and praying over him. They were there for him and for me! These ladies are my heroes and will always be in my heart.

He did not die alone. How do you thank people like these two? They face these situations every day, going about their duty with no expectation of recognition.

These are the only two that I know, there are so many more that deserve our gratitude.

Submitted by Felecie Doggett