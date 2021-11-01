Healthcare Heroes: Dahna Wright, R.N.

I would like to nominate Dahna Wright RN at Hendersonville Hospital. She was my nurse for my daughter 24 years ago at Centennial Hospital.

Since then she had been with HCS Corporate and returned back to TriStar Hendersonville Hospital because of her love for taking care of others.

Dahna not only takes care of the patients IN the hospital but outside as well if you have questions. She doesn’t bite her tongue if you need to go get medical treatment.

I would like to nominate Dahna Wright as a Healthcare Hero.