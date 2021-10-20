Healthcare Heroes: Amity

Amity is currently an oncologist nurse with Tennessee Oncology and a student at MTSU pursuing her Nurse Practitioner master’s degree. She’s floating between the oncology and clinicals across the mid-state.

Amity is always loved by her patients and patient families and is often recognized in many ways by then after their treatments are over.

Amity has also been extremely helpful with the advocacy and care for her grandfather who was diagnosed with Brain Cancer in March of this year. She has helped guide him through the difficulties of the diagnosis, brain aneurysm, and subsequent paralysis, radiation and chemotherapies, and lastly with hospice.

She’s also been a great help with her grandfather’s wife and her grandmother who recently fell and broke her knee cap, resulting in a full leg cast and the inability to drive.

Amity has stayed days and nights to help both of them and has been a pillar of encouragement for her family and her other patients.

During this time she and her husband literally moved their house in Lascassas several hundred feet and have had to endure some monumental stresses that come from such house remodeling.



She’s not only our healthcare hero. She’s our daughter and sister.

Submitted David, April, and Brylee Sneed