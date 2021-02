Gatlinburg is giving away a FREE trip for one lucky person and a friend to experience this St. Patrick’s Celebration first hand!

The trip includes a two-night stay at The Bearskin Lodge, an Attractions Pass from the Gatlinburg Attractions Association, and dinner at Gatlinburg’s original British Pub – The Fox and Parrot Tavern.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 10 via Gatlinburg’s social media pages.