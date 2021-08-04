News 2 and the Nashville Zoo are teaming up for a very special fundraising effort.

From Nashville Zoo with Love, Presented by News 2 airs on August 4, at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Good Morning Nashville’s Neil Orne, News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy, and Olympic gold medalist, Scott Hamilton.

The fun-filled night includes musical performances by Brad Paisley, Michael W. Smith, and CeCe Winans. And don’t forget the real stars of the show – animals from the Nashville Zoo!

The hour-long primetime special, which will also be streamed on this page, is helping to raise funds for the zoo. The Nashville Zoo is still recovering from last year’s closure due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Attendance is down 24% since pre-COVID times.

The pandemic has also impacted the supply chain for the zoo’s Chinese Lanterns Festival – Zoolumination event they hoped to bring back in November and December. Unfortunately, the event has been canceled. Zoo officials tell us the funds they would have received from the event would carry them through the winter and into spring.

But with your help, the Nashville Zoo will not only survive but thrive!

Online Auction

The zoo launched an online auction last week that runs through August 5.



You can bid now on some amazing auction items like a signed Predators jersey, exclusive zoo yoga session, Kangaroo art session, and more. Click here.

How to donate

You can also donate directly to the zoo.

Text nashvillezoo to 76278 or click here to donate.

You can also mail donations to the Nashville Zoo with the memo “Zoo Fundraiser” to 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

Your efforts can help the zoo grow to improve visitor’s experience and to help conservation efforts for thousands of animals in the wild.