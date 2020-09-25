Local Nashville celebrities are stepping up to help raise vital funding for Nashville Zoo.

From Nashville Zoo with Love, Presented by News 2 will air on October 8, 2020, from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. The special will feature Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, and Amy Grant.

Scott Hamilton and Good Morning Nashville’s Neil Orne will host the broadcast which will also stream right here on WKRN.com.

In addition to the musical performances, From Nashville Zoo with Love, Presented by News 2 will highlight Nashville Zoo’s award-winning exhibits, outstanding animal care, and commitment to conservation. Some of the Zoo’s ambassador animals will make live, in-studio appearances during the program. Other features of the show include cameos from other local celebrities and an online auction featuring special Zoo animal experiences and an autographed guitar from Taylor Swift.

