Franktown Open Hearts, a nonprofit that serves inner-city at-risk youth and their families in Franklin, will once again host the Franktown Festival of Lights, presented by Design Conveyor Systems (DCS), with over a mile-long Christmas-spirited experience that features thousands of sparkling holiday lights.

The holiday light festival will take place nightly from November 25 through December 26, 2021, at The Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin.

In its fourth year, the Franktown Festival of Lights is Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular. Attendees can relax in the comfort of their own car and wind their way through more than 200 light displays while listening to Christmas classics on the radio, some of which will be synchronized with the displays. The route will include concessions like s’mores kits, funnel cakes, hot chocolate, and much more! This year, guests can take a picture with a 30-foot Christmas tree decorated with more than 3,000 lights!

This year, the festival will feature “Walkin’ Wednesdays”. This will be a special time where guests who want to walk and enjoy the lights will be able to do so! Walkin’ Wednesdays will be on Dec. 1, 8, and 15 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for a passenger vehicle, $45 for a 12-15 passenger vehicle, and $100 for a commercial or charter vehicle. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 8. Click here to purchase pre-sale tickets.

The ticket sales will help Franktown Open Hearts continue 28 after-school programs, nightly dinners, and summer camp experiences for over 170 kids. And, because of their life skills teaching program that incorporates “work-reward principles,” Franktown Open Hearts recently gave away their 60th car to a deserving teen.