It’s time to sign your school up for the News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee!

Elementary, middle, and high school students will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food again this year, competing to see who can collect the most. The food drive starts on Wednesday, August 24th, and ends on Monday, October 31st.

Rising food and fuel prices combined with record inflation is impacting children. Hunger now affects one in seven children in Middle Tennessee, impacting a child’s health, how they perform in school and even their self-esteem.

For 40-years, food collected by students and staff has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries, or Second Harvest.

Schools that collect the most food per capita (items raised on average per student) can win cash prizes underwritten by Fifth Third Bank and Apex Moving + Storage. Those cash prizes will be awarded in three categories, high school, middle school, and elementary school. Those prizes are:

Top Three High Schools: $1000

Top Three Middle Schools: $500

Top Three Elementary Schools: $500

These prizes are a way to say thank you for the hard work to help feed children and their families who are in need.

So now is the time for school staff, PTA volunteers, and student clubs to register and request food collection boxes. To do so, visit our registration page here.

Schools can also send News 2 photos or short videos of what they’re collecting to pix@wkrn.com and we’ll post them on our website. And be sure to tune in to “Good Morning Nashville” to see if your school’s efforts are showcased!