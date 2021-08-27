Flood Relief: Ways you can help Middle Tennessee flooding victims

Humphreys County is feeling the aftermath of catastrophic flooding this past weekend, leaving 20 people dead and more than 500 homes damaged or destroyed.

Many are doing anything they can to help in the recovery. You can find ways to help below.

How to volunteer

Those wanting to volunteer with the cleanup and recovery are asked to call ahead. The volunteer hotline numbers are 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012. Volunteers are asked to report to the staging area located at the Dollar Tree parking lot at 515 West Main St., Waverly, Tennessee.

The Waverly Animal Shelter is in need of foster parents for animals in the aftermath of flooding.

How to donate

Monetary donations can also be made through First Federal Bank in Waverly with the Humphreys County Homeless Coalition fund.

Red Cross

All-day Wednesday News 2 is partnering with the American Red Cross to help people affected by the flooding in Tennessee. You can also donate here.

United Way

You can also text “FLOODRELIEF” to 269-89 or donate online to United Way of Humphreys County.

Flooding also damaged or washed away Waverly Central High School’s football stadium, baseball field, softball field, soccer field, basketball practice gym, outbuildings, concession stands and restrooms. You can help out those programs here.

Ryan and Rileigh Rigney (Courtesy: Angie Willeby)

Kellen Burrow Vaughn (Photo: Submitted)

Lucy Connor (Courtesy: Samantha Tuten)

Amber Newman (Courtesy: Family photo)

Lilly Bryant (Courtesy: Bryant family)

Nathanal Whitsett (Submitted by family)

Joshua Hendrix (Courtesy: Marlana McIntosh)

Regenia Brake (Courtesy: Kayla Brake)

Joseph Reeves (Courtesy: Rachel Reeves)

Mary Luten (Submitted by family)

(Courtesy: Almond family)

Wayne Spears (Courtesy: Loretta Lynn’s Ranch)

Robert Scott Kilburn (Submitted by family)

Help for flood victims

Tennessee Department of Homeland Security has deployed a mobile unit to help victims of the flood who lost their driver’s licenses. They are stationed at McEwen High School from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Paula Shaw with the department said, “As individuals apply for services, one of the first things they’ll be asked is proof of identification. We have learned from previous devastating incidents like this is the best way to reach the people is to go into the community and prepare for them.”

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that FEMA funding has been approved. President Joe Biden declared Humphreys County a federal disaster area following the August 21 flooding. Individuals can apply online or call 1-800-621-3362.

TEMA has set up a crisis cleanup service for those who need help with debris removal and home cleanup. The services are free but not guaranteed due to the demand. Call the hotline at 615-338-7404.

The following shelters are open to assist flood victims:

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 West Main St., Waverly

First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St. Waverly

Compassion Church,1452 Clydeton Rd, Waverly

YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 TN-100, Centerville

Donation items collection and distribution centers