NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another season of Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular has come to an end. Thanks to everyone for the great pictures you have sent all year!

There were quite a few pictures we never got to but wanted to still share. So here is a gallery featuring all your pics.

3 generations of Rose’s Ted, Mike and Lloyd 48lb Blue

Ella Mars on the TN River Perry Co.

Jack Beck at the family farm Culleoka

Liam Waters’ first catfish

Eli caught in Destin Fl while on fall break

Vic and Jack Beck family farm in Santa Fe

Archie seeing and going fishing for the first time

Raelyn Wallace fishing with her pawpaw Ray Jett of Pulaski. Raelyn caught 16 catfish at Wilson Dam in Florence AL.

Yanni (4 yrs old) went on her first fishing trip with her grandmother in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Yanni’s brother threw her fish back for her!

Jason, Colin, Leanne, Dwayne, and Keith on the Miss Kelly out of Panama City 10 – 12. Vermillion snapper, white snapper, trigger fish, and a 215 pound nurse shark

Tate Caught his first fish, by himself, on a fishing trip with his dad & Papaw Jack at Lake Weiss, AL

Bedford Lake – catfish P. McChristian

Biggest Smallmouth I’ve ever caught. Chrissy Cresong on Normandy lake

Caiden caught his first bass in our family pond.

Caiden Massey caught this in our family pond

Caleb Kelly Culleoka caught in Maury Co

Casen Bedford Lake

Connor and Liam brothers having good time Long Hunter State Park

Craig Nelson and son on the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska in September. Lots of halibut, ling cod and salmon.

Daniel Brown Cumberland River

Red Fish was caught back home out of Hopedale this past Saturday. We caught 18 of these beauties Denise caught this 28 inch Red

Declan Muth caught his first fish at a pond near Fall Creek Falls

Easton and T.J. Derrick fishing on Chickamauga Lake caught this 3 lbs large mouth

Ed Bennett 55.05 lbs Blue catfish, Dover Tn.

Ely at Stones River Murfreesboro.

Ethan first big catfish at Old Hickory Lake Taylors Boat Ramp

Angie Drake We are from Murfreesboro, Tn and recently took our son to O

Jamie Lee some extra large Crappie from Grenada Lake. 2lb14oz and 2lb6oz were our largest.

Gray Hall 10 years old. About a 3 LB Crooked Creek TN River

Howard Grant Nice cat at Couchville Lake

Jake Watson caught this 8.2 pound largemouth bass at Tennessee agricultural center pond new personal best!

James Ferrell Normandy tn good walleye

Jeff Christmas fishing in a friends farm pond. First bass ever 1 1-2 lbs

Jeremiah Rice caught these guys last night on Old Hickory!! Striped bass and a catfish

Jerry Lee Lynch with friends at Nickajack

Joe Ladd nice largemouth on Normandy Lake

John Howse

Keagan’s small mouth bass caught on Collins River McMinnville

Kenyon Jones, JR of Columbia TN at Uncle Al s Catfish Pond

Khloe and Sophia Fore finally caught their first fish! At the Fishing Hole on Sulphur Springs Road in Murfreesboro

Kory Hammock OH Lake 21 lb striper Mt Juliet

Leanne Stubblefield Trigger fish in Panama City Beach

Liam Vincent at Naco in Hohenwald

Mark Foster Sr 6 or 7 lbs bass at Natchez Trace State Park

Mike Sells, Cordell Hull Lake

10 year old grandson caught this catfish 29 pounds at Drakes creek in Franklin Ky

Devona McDaniel’s first fish at Percy Priest Lake

Nolan Whitehead age11 Dogwood Lake

Rogen with his 4 lb largemouth bass he caught

Ronnie Barrett Cordell hull. 22 in an 20 in

Sam Donelson, 10, at Hillmeade lake in Bellevue

Sophia Steele to secret fishing pond pawpaw told to keep secret

SPC GABRIEL Jackson US ARMY stationed in Anchorage Alaska tries his hand at catching salmon with his bare hands. TENNESSEE boy from DICKSON can survive

Striper from the Caney Fork River caught by Lane Wilson on saltwater gear

Terry Todd. Just under 2lbs at Center Hill Shell Cracker

Jax from Camden Tn fishing in a small pond in his Mimis backyard

Traveled from Michigan to Dale Hollow Lake and my son Gavin caught this small mouth

No name, but great fish!

Wanda Mason nearly three pound crappie at a large farm pond in Warren County

Recently took our son to Outer Banks,NC for Fall Break. We fished on the beach for the first time and he caught 15

Brittany Chastain Priest in Smyrna day of fishing with husband

Luis Colon 4 lb on Priest with Barry Hackett

Jaden at Normandy Dam

Tim “Bubba Jug” Garrett JD of Buffalo Valley, Tennessee with his 500th catfish of the season from Center Hill Lake on jugs.

Small mouth caught at Pickwick Lake 7.02 lbs by John Kotlarsic

