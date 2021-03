SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — If the warmer temperatures have you thinking about doing a little fishing, you'll be happy to hear that the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has been busy building new fishing piers so anglers can enjoy this age-old pastime without having to have a boat!

During the winter while Percy Priest Lake was lowered to winter pool, they constructed two new piers in Smyrna at Stewarts Creek on Percy Priest. Last year, they completed three just to the right of the boat ramp and parking lot, making a total of five on the cove.