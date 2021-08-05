Excellence in Education

Purpose Preparatory Academy Charter School is committed to being one of the best elementary public schools in our nation. Educating students in kindergarten through fourth grade, Purpose Prep sets a foundation towards high levels of learning throughout middle and high school and on the road to college. Their mission is steadfast through rigorous curriculum, high-quality instruction, and positive character development. Purpose Prep ensures that all kindergarten through grade four students achieve the academic skills, knowledge, and ethical foundation to be set on the path to college.

Purpose Prep’s most recent accomplishments include the following: