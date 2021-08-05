Excellence in Education

Purpose Preparatory Academy Charter School is committed to being one of the best elementary public schools in our nation. Educating students in kindergarten through fourth grade, Purpose Prep sets a foundation towards high levels of learning throughout middle and high school and on the road to college. Their mission is steadfast through rigorous curriculum, high-quality instruction, and positive character development. Purpose Prep ensures that all kindergarten through grade four students achieve the academic skills, knowledge, and ethical foundation to be set on the path to college.

Purpose Prep’s most recent accomplishments include the following:

Designated as a Reward School by the state of Tennessee for academic performance

1st elementary school in North Nashville to achieve Reward School status for academic performance

Recognized as one of the top academic performing schools that accelerates the achievement of economically disadvantaged students

Ranked within the top 5% of schools in the state of Tennessee for academic performance

Ranked as one of the highest performing schools in Metro Nashville Public School District