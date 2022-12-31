NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2022’s rollercoaster year at the movies is about to end.

From highly anticipated sequels like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, to new superhero universes like The Batman, 2022 was a year filled with anticipation of the familiar and excitement for the unknown.

As 2022 comes to a close, let’s take a look at the latest box office report.

According to IMDB, here are the films that grossed the most money at the domestic box office:

Top Gun: Maverick ($718,732,821) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($433,145,653) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411,331,607) Jurassic World Dominion ($376,009,080) Minions: The Rise of Gru ($369,500,210) The Batman ($369,345,583) Avatar: The Way of Water ($358,117,914) Thor: Love and Thunder ($343,256,830) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($190,872,904) Black Adam ($167,873,355)

Here are the films that grossed the most money worldwide:

Top Gun: Maverick ($1.4 billion) Avatar: The Way of Water ($1.1 billion) Jurassic World Dominion ($1 billion) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955,775,804) Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939,433,210) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($808,448,513) The Batman ($770,836,163) Thor: Love and Thunder ($760,928,081) Water Gate Bridge ($626,571,697) Moon Man ($460,237,662)

Noteworthy Observations

Top Gun: Maverick took home the most money both domestically and worldwide, becoming not only the highest grossing film of 2022, but also the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career.

Credit also has to be given to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water for earning $1.1 billion worldwide after being in theaters for only two weeks following its release in mid-December. Avatar: The Way of Water also became the fourth film released after the COVID-19 pandemic to gross over $1 billion, the other films being Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) appears to be a very dependable moneymaker with three films placing in the top 10 earnings domestically and globally. Currently, the MCU is scheduled to release three films in 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels.

The top 10 films both domestically and globally are all based on preexisting intellectual properties (IP). Furthermore, eight of the top 10 films at the domestic box office are all direct sequels to earlier films.

Black Adam was able to gross $1.67 million domestically, despite negative reviews from critics. It’s been a tumultuous year for the DC Universe and it remains to be seen what’s in store. James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-heads of DC Studios following the Warner Bros. merger with Discovery and they appear to be scrapping the work of previous director and creators; their most notable move so far as been the confirmation that Henry Cavill is out as Superman while DC’s new leadership looks to take the character in a new direction.

Also, it appears the current trend in movies is to stylize title the film by writing the title, followed by a colon and then a fancy phrase afterwards

What’s Coming In 2023?

As mentioned above, the MCU is expected to release three films in 2023.

Horror production company Blumhouse Productions is pumping out a film called M3GAN (pronounced “Megan), which stars Allison Williams as a roboticist who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android), a lifelike doll programmed to be a child’s best friend and a parent’s greatest ally. However, things don’t go according to plan when Williams’ character turns to M3GAN for help with her recently orphaned niece who lost her parents in a car accident. M3GAN will be released on Jan. 6.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released on March 24. Starring Keanu Reeves, this film looks to continue its eponymous assassin’s complicated story.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 7 with an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario. Sure, it will be difficult to see Mario voiced by someone other than Charles Martinet, but this movie is sure to appeal to Nintendo fans across the world.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30. The fifth installment to the Indiana Jones franchise, Dial of the Destiny will be the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg. Instead, James Mangold, director of Logan and Ford. V. Gerrari will man the director’s chair. Coming 15 years after the disappointing Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, it’s difficult to gage if this film will be as good as fans hope. However, a new Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford is sure to get moviegoers something to look forward to.

Director Christopher Nolan makes his return to the big screen with Oppenheimer. Little is known about this film, other than that it involves nuclear bombs and features an ensemble cast. Check it out in theaters on July 21.

What shares the screen with Oppenheimer on July 21? Why, none other than Barbie of course! Right now, very few derails about the plot of Greta Gerwig’s film have been released, but if you need anymore reason to go check out this film, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken.

Needless to say, 2023 appears to have a movie for everyone. See you at the movies!