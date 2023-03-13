NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Plenty of concert announcements have Music City living up to its name this year. But which artists are bringing their tours to Nashville this year? Here’s a list of some of the big names stopping by on their tours.

The pop icon announced last year she would be bringing her “Eras Tour” to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in 2023. Swift has three dates in Music City: Friday, May 5, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth announced he is bringing “The Charlie Live Experience” to Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, May 27.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Rap superstar Drake is bringing 21 Savage with him on the new “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which includes a Nashville stop on Monday, June 19, at Bridgestone Arena.

Kid Rock announced he was bringing the “No Snowflakes Tour” to Music City on Saturday, July 1, with Travis Tritt then quickly added a second show on Saturday, July 8, due to overwhelming demand.

Classic rock band Foreigner announced their last tour ever will include a Music City stop on Tuesday, July 11, at Ascend Amphitheater.

Superstar Beyoncé Knowles announced she would bring “The Renaissance Tour” to Music City on Saturday, July 15.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

1990s rock phenom Jimmy Eat World and indie rock favorite Manchester Orchestra are teaming up on a co-headlining tour, “Amplified Echoes,” that will stop in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, July 28.

The iconic rock band announced it would bring its latest world tour to Nashville later this year. GNR will perform at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Rap star Macklemore announced a new tour, “The Ben Tour,” would be coming to Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The two hip-hop icons announced they will bring their co-headlining “N.Y. State of Mind Tour” to Music City on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Bridgestone Arena.

The former frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish-turned-country star is hitting the road again on the “Starting Fires Tour” with special guest Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors. They’ll be in Music City on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The country star announced he is bringing the country rock “The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour” to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium Friday, Oct. 27, with special guests Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.