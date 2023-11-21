NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’re still months away from 2024, but already Music City is filling up its calendar with plenty of music and entertainment options for fans of all genres. Here are some of the big names coming to Nashville to perform.

February Drake After two postponements of his Nashville show for the “It’s All A Blur” tour, rap superstar Drake announced the twice-rescheduled show will take place in February. The “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” tour will see Drake joined by J. Cole for shows at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Pantera Heavy metal icons Pantera will return to the stage this February for the second leg of their North American headlining tour “for the fans, for the brothers, for the legacy.” The band will rock the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 9, 2024, the band announced. They’ll hit Memphis the next day. Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin “The Trilogy Tour” artists have announced a newly added Nashville show will take place at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 28, 2024. April Tom Segura Tom Segura is bringing the first leg of his new “Come Together” comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena Friday, April 12, 2024. PinkPantheress Singer and record producer PinkPantheress has announced she’ll be coming to Nashville in 2024 on a new tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-date run includes a stop at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Saturday, April 20, 2024. She will be joined by Kanii for the Nashville show. Staind and Seether FirstBank Amphitheater will be rocking next April when multi-platinum rock band Staind comes to town. The rock legends are bringing fellow icons Seether along with them for “The Tailgate Tour,” as well as special guests Saint Asonia and Tim Montana. They’ll all be in Franklin on April 23, 2024.

May

Bad Bunny

After taking a break from live performances in 2023, with exceptions like Coachella, the Grammy Awards and the Latin Billboard Awards, global recording artist Bad Bunny announced he is returning to trap music in 2024. He will be at Bridgestone Arena on May 11, 2024, he announced.

Lainey Wilson

Rising country star Lainey Wilson will kick off her “Country’s Cool Again” tour in Music City on May 31 with a performance at Ascend Amphitheater. Ian Musick, Zach Top, Jackson Dean and more artists to be announced at various stops along the way are set to join her on the tour.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

June

Brian Regan

Considered one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians, Brian Regan has announced a 30-date spring 2024 theater tour, including a stop at Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Alanis Morissette

Two years after her global tour celebrating 25 years of her iconic album “Jagged Little Pill,” Morissette will embark on a 31-city tour across North America. She will take the stage at Bridgestone Arena on June 23, 2024, producing partner Live Nation announced.

July

New Kids on the Block

NKOTB announced a brand new tour for 2024, “The Magic Summer.” They will be joined by fellow 1980s icons Paula Abdul and D.J. Jazzy Jeff. The three will take the stage at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on July 16 and 17, 2024.

Hootie & the Blowfish

Darius Rucker’s original foray into the music world is hitting the road again on the “Summer Camp with Trucks” tour, along with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. They’ll be at Bridgestone Arena July 27, 2024, the groups announced.

August

Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band

With special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band will take the stage at Nissan Stadium Aug. 3, 2024.

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto’s rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, is hitting the road on a new “Seasons 2024” global tour, and he’ll be stopping in Music City as part of it. The band will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater Aug. 3, 2024.

Tate McRae

As part of the “Think Later” tour, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae will perform at Ascend Amphitheater Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

Chris Stapleton

The country singer/songwriter phenom announced he’ll be playing at Bridgestone Arena Aug. 9, 2024 then added a second show for Aug. 10, 2024.

Creed

Along with fellow rockers Tonic and Finger Eleven, 1990s rock band will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater Aug. 13, 2024.

Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire

The two iconic music groups will return to their co-headlining tour in 2024, bringing the bands to Bridgestone Arena Aug. 20, 2024, they announced.

Sammy Hagar

Hagar will rock the stage at Bridgestone Arena Aug. 28, 2024, alongside fellow rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Joe Satriani. They’ll be joined by special guests Loverboy on the 28-date tour.

Green Day

Rock icons Green Day, along with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas, will hit the road on tour next summer, stopping at GEODIS Park Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.