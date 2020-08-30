Twitter’s most-liked tweet of all time now belongs to Chadwick Boseman

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

(CNN) — The tweet announcing that the world had lost Chadwick Boseman is now the most-liked tweet of all time.

Twitter confirmed the accolade on its own verified account Saturday simply stating: “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s account shared a black and white image of him with a statement confirming he had lost a four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday. He was 43 years old.

The message went viral and now stands alone at the top of Twitter’s metrics board with more than 5.7 million likes.

The next closest tweet was one from Barack Obama in 2017 that included a quote by Nelson Mandela. The words and image have been liked more than 4.3 million times.

© 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.