Trace Adkins shares heartache ahead of Charlie Daniels’ memorial

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Funeral services for the legendary country and southern rock musician Charlie Daniels will be held Friday in Murfreesboro.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member will be memorialized at a public service this Friday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at World Outreach Church.

Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform to honor the life of Daniels.

“I’m still kind of in shock. It’s a different world now without Charlie Daniels in it. I can’t even put the loss into words. Not since I lost my father have I felt this way about losing somebody. It’s a heavy blow,” Trace Adkins told News 2.

He said Charlie was not only a dear friend, but a mentor.

“I turned to him for advice and his advice was always grounded in integrity and it was just steeped in wisdom, but tempered with humility and not many people have the ability to do that. I just thought the world of him, loved him to death and I’m going to miss him terribly,” said Adkins.

The country singer told News 2 he plans to play “Arlington” Friday at the memorial as a tribute to Charlie’s support of the military.

Due to COVID-19, funeral service attendees are encouraged to wear protective masks. Daniels will be buried in a private service following the memorial in Mt. Juliet.

Charlie Daniels passed away on Monday, July 6, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee from a stroke. He was 83.

News 2 will carry the memorial service live on-air and online at WKRN.com.