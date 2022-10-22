Music provides the soundtrack for our lives—and there’s a reason for that.

There’s a scientifically demonstrated link between music and memory. This is especially true of high school years; the music we listen to as teenagers sets our musical taste for life. That’s why certain songs may bring you right back to your high school prom or even something as uneventful as a drive with a friend. With that in mind, Stacker set out to find the top country songs of your high school years. Many radio mainstays made the list, including Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Brad Paisley—though you might be surprised to see which years their songs reached the top of the charts.

Using Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts, WE identified the most popular song of each year by selecting those that held the top spot the longest. If more than one song fit the bill in a year, they were all included. The charts take streaming and digital downloads into account as well. So fire up that mental time machine, and get ready to explore the top country songs every year since 1944.

NBC Television // Wikimedia Commons

1948 (tie): ‘I’ll Hold You in My Heart (Till I Can Hold You in My Arms)’ by Eddy Arnold and His Tennessee Plowboys, “Bouquet of Roses” by Eddy Arnold and his Tennessee Plowboys

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 13

Eddy Arnold and his Tennessee Plowboys had a big year in 1948 with not one but two #1 hits. “I’ll Hold You in My Heart (Till I Can Hold You in My Arms)” is about a man missing his lady, while “Bouquet of Roses” is about love lost. Arnold was managed by Colonel Tom Parker, who went on to work with Elvis Presley.

MGM Records // Wikimedia Commons

1949: ‘Lovesick Blues’ by Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 12

This show tune originally appeared in the musical “Oh Ernest,” and Hank Williams played “Lovesick Blues” during his first appearance on the groundbreaking “Louisiana Hayride” show. Music industry trade magazine Cash Box dubbed the song the “Best Hillbilly Record of the Year.”

RCA Records // WIkimedia Commons

1950: ‘I’m Movin’ On’ by Hank Snow

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 17

Another Hank held the top spot in 1950: This time, it was Hank Snow’s turn with “I’m Movin’ On.” One of the most popular songs in country music history, “I’m Movin’ On” fits the 12-bar blues profile and tells the story of a truck driver who’s leaving his love. Snow’s ensuing popularity led to him joining the Grand Ole Opry in 1950.

Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

1951: ‘Shotgun Boogie’ by Tennessee Ernie Ford

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 14

Bass-baritone Tennessee Ernie Ford was classically trained at the prestigious Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and fell into country and western music as a Southern California radio DJ who exaggerated his Tennessee roots. “Shotgun Boogie” was Ford’s biggest country hit.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1952: ‘The Wild Side of Life’ by Hank Thompson

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 15

Recorded by artists to great success before and after Hank Thompson, “The Wild Side of Life” captivated country and western fans thanks to Thompson’s much-loved band, The Brazos Valley Boys. The song also inspired the title of Nelson Algren’s novel “A Walk on the Wild Side,” which in turn inspired Lou Reed’s hit song by the same name.

George Rinhart/Corbis // Getty Images

1953: ‘Kaw-Liga’ by Hank Williams

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 13

Hank Williams owned a cabin on Lake Martin in the middle of Alabama, and Kowaliga was a Native American hero who was represented by a statue on the lake. Williams wrote the song in tribute to Kowaliga—one of the few tracks he co-wrote with longtime producer Fred Rose.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1954: ‘I Don’t Hurt Anymore’ by Hank Snow

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 20

Hank Snow’s “I Don’t Hurt Anymore” is about a man’s feelings about moving on after a breakup. It was covered by Dinah Washington later that year and climbed the R&B charts. Canadian country group Prairie Oyster covered the song in 1990 and hit #70 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1955: ‘In The Jailhouse Now’ by Webb Pierce

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 20

Yodeler Jimmie Rodgers popularized this song in 1928. When Webb Pierce got ahold of it in the mid-1950s, he too scored a major hit, landing on top of the charts for five months.

Powell F. Krueger // Wikimedia Commons

1956: ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ by Elvis Presley

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 17

Elvis Presley’s first appearance as a chart leader is also his first single for record label RCA Victor. The song was a simultaneous hit on the country and western and rhythm and blues charts. Elvis made two more appearances at #1 later in the year: “I Want You I Need You I Love You” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1957: ‘Gone’ by Ferlin Husky

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 9

“Gone” not only hit #1 on the country and western charts but landed at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. While Ferlin Husky’s recording held the crown the longest in 1957, other top songs that year turned into full-on classics. Memorable hits included Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock,” Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and The Everly Brothers’ “Bye Bye Love.”

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1958 (tie): ‘Ballad Of A Teenage Queen’ by Johnny Cash, ‘Guess Things Happen That Way’ by Johnny Cash

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 8

Johnny Cash only competed with himself in 1958, with two songs dominating the charts for 16 weeks. In 2010, “Guess Things Happen That Way” was officially the 10 billionth song downloaded on iTunes.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1959 (tie): ‘The Battle of New Orleans’ by Johnny Horton, ‘The Three Bells’ by The Browns

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 10

Johnny Horton’s version of “The Battle of New Orleans” is a historical song that details the events from the perspective of an American soldier. “The Three Bells,” meanwhile, tells the life story of Jimmy Brown through the three church bells of his life: birth, marriage, and death. “The Three Bells” was so popular that it charted on three different Billboard charts: Hot Country Songs, the Billboard Hot 100, and Hot R&B Songs.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1960 (tie): ‘He’ll Have to Go’ by Jim Reeves, ‘Please Help Me, I’m Falling’ by Hank Locklin

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 14

Two songs shared the spotlight for more than half of 1960. “He’ll Have to Go” and “Please Help Me I’m Falling” were both produced by Chet Atkins, widely credited with creating the “Nashville sound” that elevated country and western from its honky-tonk roots into a more-refined product for mass appeal.

AMD Inc. management // Wikimedia Commons

1961: ‘Don’t Worry’ by Marty Robbins

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 10

Marty Robbins’ “Don’t Worry” tells the tale of a man reassuring a former lover that he’ll get over their breakup. It was a huge crossover hit, charting at #1 on the country and western list, and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1962 (tie): ‘Walk On By’ by Leroy Van Dyke, ‘Wolverton Mountain’ by Claude King

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 9

“Walk On By” and “Wolverton Mountain” both spent nine weeks in first place during 1962. “Walk On By” has a slight edge as the top country song, because it held the #1 spot dating back to December 1961. “Walk On By” was so beloved that its record-setting run wasn’t beaten until Florida Georgia Line came along with “Cruise” in 2013.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1963: ‘Love’s Gonna Live Here’ by Buck Owens

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 11

“Love’s Gonna Live Here” closed out 1963 with a long run at #1 that continued well into 1964. The song was written and performed by Buck Owens, and later covered by Dwight Yoakam, Emmylou Harris, and Martina McBride.

Keystone // Getty Images

1964: ‘I Guess I’m Crazy’ by Jim Reeves

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 7

Jim Reeves died tragically in a plane crash in 1964, and “I Guess I’m Crazy” was released after his death. The song hit #1 in the United States and on Canada’s very first RPM Country Tracks chart. Due to his success, Reeves was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1967.

ABC Television

1965: ‘Before You Go’ by Buck Owens

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Buck Owens claimed the title again in 1965 with a ballad about trying to convince your sweetheart not to leave you. Owens actually hit the top spot with four different singles in 1965, although “Before You Go” stayed on top the longest.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1966: ‘Almost Persuaded’ by David Houston

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 9

“Almost Persuaded” is a tribute to marriage and fidelity, with David Houston singing about a man who slow-dances with a woman at a bar only to see his wedding ring reflected in the other woman’s eyes. The song won two Grammys for Best Country and Western Recording and Best Male Country and Western Vocal Performance in 1966.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1967 (tie): ‘There Goes My Everything’ by Jack Greene, ‘All The Time’ by Jack Greene, ‘It’s The Little Things’ by Sonny James

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

Twenty-three songs hit the top of the charts in 1967, including Tammy Wynette’s first solo #1 single. Sonny James had three chart-toppers this year, but only one (“It’s The Little Things”) held its ground for five weeks to tie Jack Greene’s two hits.

GAB Archive/Redferns // Getty Images

1968: ‘Skip A Rope’ by Henson Cargill

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

Oklahoma-born Henson Cargill sang this song, asking adults to listen to their children in the midst of the Vietnam War and civil rights movement. The song was very successful but was the only #1 single of Cargill’s career.

Mirrorpix // Getty Images

1969: ‘Daddy Sang Bass’ by Johnny Cash

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Johnny Cash scored again with this tune about making the most of your family’s situation in poverty. The second most popular song in 1969 was Cash’s “A Boy Named Sue,” which rose all the way to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1970 (tie): ‘Baby Baby (I Know You’re a Lady)’ by David Houston, ‘It’s Just a Matter of Time’ by Sonny James, ‘Hello Darlin” by Conway Twitty, ‘Don’t Keep Me Hangin’ On’ by Sonny James

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

The crown kept changing hands in 1970 with four love songs from three artists all sitting on top for four weeks each. Sonny James took full honors as a country artist in 1970, with four songs climbing to the peak of the charts for a total of 14 weeks.

Central Press // Getty Images

1971: ‘When You’re Hot, You’re Hot’ by Jerry Reed

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

This country-fried rock song tells the story of a man on a gambling hot streak, and the legal consequences that follow. The phrase “When you’re hot, you’re hot” entered the public lexicon, and actor/comedian Flip Wilson turned it into a catchphrase for his beloved character Geraldine Jones.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1972: ‘My Hang-Up Is You’ by Freddie Hart

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Freddie Hart had a big year in 1972. “My Hang-Up Is You” spent six weeks on top, but “Bless Your Heart,” and “Got the All Overs for You (All Over Me),” also made it to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles list for a combined 11 weeks.

Michael Levin // Getty Images

1973 (tie): ‘You’ve Never Been This Far Before’ by Conway Twitty, ‘The Most Beautiful Girl’ by Charlie Rich

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

While it was standard in the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s to see songs stay in the #1 spot for weeks at a time, the ’70s gave way to shorter durations. In 1973, the two leaders for the year spent only three weeks each at #1. Conway Twitty and Charlie Rich share the honor for the year, and both had other hits that grabbed the top spot for two weeks each.

David Redfern // Getty Images

1974: ‘A Very Special Love Song’ by Charlie Rich

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

Charlie Rich carried his momentum into 1974, with five singles landing in first place. “A Very Special Love Song” also reached the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart summit, and won the Grammy for Best Country Song.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

1975 (tie): ‘Before the Next Teardrop Falls’ by Freddy Fender, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ by Glen Campbell, ‘Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain’ by Willie Nelson, ‘Always Wanting You’ by Merle Haggard, ‘Touch the Hand’ by Conway Twitty, and three more

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

For the first time in Hot Country list history, the threshold for top song was just two weeks at #1. Eight songs carried the banner for two weeks, including Willie Nelson’s first major hit, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” and Freddy Fender’s “Before the Next Teardrop Falls.” Five songs in 1975 were both #1 on the Hot Country chart and on the cross-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1976: ‘Convoy’ by C. W. McCall

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

“Convoy” took the chart lead in December 1975 and carried over into 1976, giving “Convoy” a total of six consecutive weeks in first place. It also enjoyed crossover success at the peak position on the Hot 100 chart. The story of a fictional trucker rebellion, complete with CB radio jargon, also earned its spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the best country songs of all time.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

1977: ‘Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)’ by Waylon Jennings

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Waylon Jennings spun this musical yarn about a wealthy city couple who yearn for a simpler life in Luckenbach, Texas. Willie Nelson lent guest vocals to the track, and it was even covered by The Chipmunks in the early ’80s.

Tom Hill // Getty Images

1978: ‘Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys’ by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

Waylon and Willie teamed up again in 1978 for an album of duets called “Waylon & Willie,” which featured the song “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” An example of the emerging “outlaw country” sub-genre, “Mammas” was originally recorded two years earlier by Ed Bruce on a version that peaked at #15 on the Hot Country charts. It was also covered by The Chipmunks.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

1979 (tie): ‘Every Which Way but Loose’ by Eddie Rabbitt, ‘I Just Fall in Love Again” by Anne Murray, ‘If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me’ by The Bellamy Brothers, ‘Amanda’ by Waylon Jennings, and two more

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

Six songs held the crown for just three weeks each in 1979. Big names like Kenny Rogers, Conway Twitty, and Waylon Jennings made the list, along with up-and-comers (and future superstars) like The Bellamy Brothers and Anne Murray.

David Redfern // Getty Images

1980 (tie): ‘Coward of the County’ by Kenny Rogers, ‘My Heart / Silent Night (After the Fight)’ by Ronnie Milsap, ‘Lookin’ for Love’ by Johnny Lee

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

Forty-three singles hit #1 in 1980, but the real contenders stayed at the top for three full weeks each. Kenny Rogers started the year with his story of a coward finally standing up for his lover. Ronnie Milsap bolstered his Country Music Hall of Fame career with “My Heart,” and Johnny Lee found success with “Lookin’ for Love,” from the “Urban Cowboy” soundtrack.

Mike Prior // Getty Images

1981 (tie): ‘I Don’t Need You’ by Kenny Rogers, ‘(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me’ by Ronnie Milsap, ‘Never Been So Loved (In All My Life)’ by Charley Pride

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

In a near-replica of the 1980 results, Kenny Rogers and Ronnie Milsap found themselves squaring off for the top country song against Charley Pride, each scoring hits that stayed on top for just two weeks each.

David Redfern // Getty Images

1982 (tie): ‘Always on My Mind’ by Willie Nelson, ‘Just to Satisfy You’ by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, ‘Slow Hand’ by Conway Twitty, ‘She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)’ by Jerry Reed

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

The 1980s saw a lot of competition for peak position, with five straight years of two-week residencies. In 1982, it was a group of the usual suspects (Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Conway Twitty, and Jerry Reed) who had all hit #1 with previous chart-toppers. Nelson won the Grammy for his version of “Always on My Mind,” which had already gone certified gold when Elvis Presley performed the song in 1972.

PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images

1983 (tie): ‘Islands in the Stream’ by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, ‘Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)’ by Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

Named the greatest country duet in history, “Islands in the Stream” paired country powerhouses Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers for a massive hit that shot to #1 on the Hot Country Adult Contemporary and Hot 100 charts. Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers only had three top hits in their history, and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” was the last of them.

Rusty Russell // Getty Images

1984 (tie): ‘To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before’ by Julio Iglesias and Willie Nelson, ‘Why Not Me’ by The Judds

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

In 1984, the two acts that held the top position the longest were both breakout stars. Julio Iglesias had found immense popularity in the Latin market but didn’t cross over into the mainstream North American market until his collaboration with Willie Nelson on “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.” Mother-daughter duo The Judds also hadn’t found success before they released “Why Not Me,” which closed out 1984 as the title-holder.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

1985: ‘Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In the Still of the Night)’ by Ronnie Milsap

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

Fifty-one different songs hit #1 in 1985, but only one stayed for more than one week: Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In the Still of the Night).” It was Milsap’s 27th single (out of 35) to climb to the pinnacle of the Hot Country charts. The pop-country crossover is nontraditional in that it combines Milsap’s original “Lost in the Fifties Tonight” with a 1956 cover of “In the Still of the Night” by The Five Satins.

Beth Gwinn // Getty Images

1986 (tie): ‘Whoever’s in New England’ by Reba McEntire, ‘Have Mercy’ by The Judds, ‘Desperado Love’ by Conway Twitty, and two more

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 1

Not a single song earned a second week in the top spot in 1986, allowing for a 52-way tie for first place. In fact, 1986 is the only year in the history of the “Hot Country” chart where every week featured a different #1 song. Reba McEntire and The Judds scored three first-place hits each out of the crowded field. Country icon Conway Twitty’s “Desperado Love” was the last track of his career to hit #1.

Ron Galella Collection // Getty Images

1987: ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’ by Randy Travis

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

Randy Travis first hit the peak of the charts in 1986, and the following year he stayed there for three full weeks with “Forever and Ever Amen.” Travis took home a Grammy that year for Best Country and Western Song, and also won the Academy of Country Music’s Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

1988 (tie): ‘Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses’ by Kathy Mattea, ‘I Told You So’ by Randy Travis, ‘I’ll Leave This World Loving You’ by Ricky Van Shelton, ‘When You Say Nothing at All’ by Keith Whitley

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

There were many familiar faces on the 1988 charts—Reba McEntire, Alabama, George Strait—but the only country superstar to spend two weeks on the chart was Randy Travis, who nabbed a #1 song for the third year in a row. Travis’ “I Told You So” was eventually re-recorded in 2009 as a duet with Carrie Underwood and jumped to #1 on the Hot Country charts that year.

Vistadeck // Wikimedia Commons

1989 (tie): ‘I’m No Stranger to the Rain’ by Keith Whitley, ‘The Church on Cumberland Road’ by Shenandoah

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 2

Keith Whitley achieved the last #1 single of his career with “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” Whitley died just a month after this song hit the top of the charts for two weeks. Shenandoah, by contrast, found its very first #1 with “The Church on Cumberland Road,” about a man racing to get to the church on time to marry his love.

Ethan Miller // Getty Images

1990: ‘Love Without End, Amen’ by George Strait

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

After so many short stints at the top, George Strait’s five-week reign in 1990 must have felt like an eternity. That year, Billboard changed its methodology to utilize data from the Nielsen Broadcast Data System instead of self-reporting from radio stations and record stores. “Love Without End Amen” was Strait’s 19th #1 song and the first to hold the slot for more than a week.

Ethan Miller // Getty Images

1991 (tie): ‘Down Home’ by Alabama, ‘Don’t Rock the Jukebox’ by Alan Jackson, ‘You Know Me Better Than That’ by George Strait

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

Despite the change in stat-tracking the previous year, 1991’s top artists only enjoyed three weeks each at the top of the chart. Alabama extolled the virtues of rural small-town life, Alan Jackson lamented the lack of country music in jukeboxes, and George Strait sang about a man who can’t escape the feeling he’d be better off with his ex than his current flame.

Matthew D. Leistikow // Wikimedia Commons

1992: ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ by Billy Ray Cyrus

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

“Achy Breaky Heart” was a worldwide smash success in 1992. The song encouraged the resurgent line-dancing craze of the ’90s and turned Billy Ray Cyrus into a star.

Joe Bielawa // Wikimedia Commons

1993: ‘Chattahoochee’ by Alan Jackson

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

The Country Music Association named it Single of the Year and the Song of the Year, so it’s no surprise that “Chattahoochee” held the #1 spot for the most consecutive weeks in 1993. The lyrics detail the joys of growing up near the Chattahoochee River between Alabama and Georgia, which resonated well with Alan Jackson’s predominantly Southern fan base.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

1994 (tie): ‘Wild One’ by Faith Hill, ‘I Swear’ by John Michael Montgomery, ‘Wink’ by Neal McCoy

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

Faith Hill found huge success with her first single from her debut album when “Wild One” grabbed the top spot for the first four weeks of 1994. “I Swear” became a big hit for John Michael Montgomery, and “Wink” finished out the year as the #2 overall song.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

1995: ‘I Like It, I Love It’ by Tim McGraw

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

Recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, “I Like It, I Love It” was one of two top-rated songs from Tim McGraw in 1995. This one is a fast-paced tale of a man’s intense love for his lady.

Ron Galella Collection // Getty Images

1996 (tie): ‘It Matters to Me’ by Faith Hill, ‘No News’ by Lonestar, ‘Time Marches On’ by Tracy Lawrence, ‘My Maria’ by Brooks and Dunn, ‘Carried Away’ by George Strait, and two more

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

1996 was a competitive year, with seven artists grabbing the top slot for three weeks apiece. Faith Hill was the first to span three weeks with “It Matters to Me,” which was also her first song to hit the Billboard Hot 100 (at #74). Lonestar’s “No News” was their very first #1 single, and “Time Marches On” was the longest-lasting #1 hit of Tracy Lawrence’s career.

Disney // Flickr

1997: ‘It’s Your Love’ by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

When two superstars fall in love, it’s not long before they start singing about that love. That’s what happened with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “It’s Your Love.” The husband-and-wife team won four Academy of Country Music Awards for the song and Vocal Event of the Year from the Country Music Awards.

Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect // Getty Images

1998: ‘Just to See You Smile’ by Tim McGraw

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Tim McGraw experienced a massive popularity streak from 1995 onward. His 1998 hit “Just to See You Smile” matched his previous year’s record of six weeks in a row at the top spot. The song wound up as Billboard’s top country tune of the year and spent 42 weeks on the Billboard charts in 1998—making it the longest-running single on the country charts in the 1990s.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

U.S. Air Force // Wikimedia Commons

1999: ‘Amazed’ by Lonestar

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 8

Lonestar spent eight weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and nine weeks in that spot on the Mediabase country chart with “Amazed.” The biggest hit of the band’s career also scored highly on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts. Lonestar’s song is just one of two country songs to hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart in the 21st century.

Charles Thompson // Flickr

2000 (tie): ‘Breathe’ by Faith Hill, ‘How Do You Like Me Now?!’ by Toby Keith, ‘I Hope You Dance’ by Lee Ann Womack and Sons of the Desert

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

Country-pop superstar Faith Hill continued her chart-topping dominance with “Breathe,” a five-week success story on the Hot Country charts. The song also spent almost a full year on the Hot 100 chart. Toby Keith also found crossover success with “How Do You Like Me Now?!” on the Hot 100 (it peaked at #31), while Lee Ann Womack hit #1 on both the Hot Country and Adult Contemporary charts, climbing to #14 on the Hot 100.

Paul Natkin // Getty Images

2001 (tie): ‘Ain’t Nothing ’bout You’ by Brooks and Dunn, ‘I’m Already There’ by Lonestar

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Brooks and Dunn found their 15th #1 hit with “Ain’t Nothing ’bout You,” while Lonestar found themselves in first place for the seventh time with “I’m Already There.” The song about a man separated from his family resonated strongly with military families who would start seeing their service members deployed in huge numbers.

Rick Diamond // Getty Images

2002: ‘The Good Stuff’ by Kenny Chesney

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 7

Kenny Chesney’s longest run in peak position was this ode to the love of a good woman, even when the odds are against you. It was also named Billboard’s best country single of the year, and earned Chesney the Academy of Country Music Award for Single of the Year.

M. Caulfield/WireImage // Getty Images

2003 (tie): ‘Have You Forgotten?’ by Darryl Worley, ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere’ by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 7

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” has a special distinction for being Jimmy Buffett’s first time on top of the country charts. Darryl Worley’s “Have You Forgotten?” went for more serious subject matter; the 9/11 memorial song caused controversy for its pro-war stance.

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2004 (tie): ‘There Goes My Life’ by Kenny Chesney, ‘When the Sun Goes Down’ by Kenny Chesney and Uncle Kracker, ‘Redneck Woman’ by Gretchen Wilson

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

Kenny Chesney scored two major hits in 2004 and rode the wave of success to 10 weeks atop the charts for “There Goes My Life” and his Uncle Kracker collaboration “When the Sun Goes Down.” Gretchen Wilson hit the jackpot with her first single, “Redneck Woman,” moving up to #1 for five weeks in a row. The song has since turned into Wilson’s signature single, earning her a place at #97 on Rolling Stone’s list of the all-time best country songs.

John Sciulli // Getty Images

2005 (tie): ‘As Good as I Once Was’ by Toby Keith, ‘Better Life’ by Keith Urban

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

While Keith Urban and Toby Keith tied for six weeks each, Urban also had another song (“Making Memories of Us”) that spent five weeks on top. Urban’s “Better Life” was co-written with ’80s crooner Richard Marx. Toby Keith’s “As Good as I Once Was” laments feeling like you’ve already peaked in life.

MrHairyKnuckles // Flickr

2006: ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ by Carrie Underwood

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 6

Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” in 2005, and roared to the top of the Hot Country chart for the first time with “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” She scored another hit in 2006 with “Before He Cheats” that hit #1 for five weeks. “Jesus, Take the Wheel” was a breakout smash, rising to the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Adult Contemporary, and Hot Christian Songs, while also securing the Grammy for Best Country Song and Best Female Vocal Country Performance.

Christopher Polk // Getty Images

2007: ‘Never Wanted Nothing More’ by Kenny Chesney

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

Chesney was back on top in 2007 with “Never Wanted Nothing More,” his fastest-rising single of all time, which hit #1 just eight weeks after its release. It was one of three top hits for Chesney in 2007: “Beer in Mexico” and “Don’t Blink” also enjoyed time on top, to give Chesney a grand total of 12 weeks in lead position.

minds-eye // Wikimedia Commons

2008 (tie): ‘Our Song’ by Taylor Swift, ‘Letter to Me’ by Brad Paisley

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

Taylor Swift made her first appearance on the leaderboard with “Our Song,” a tune about young love in which the singer writes her own song for the couple to call their own. It reached the charts in the last two weeks of 2007, and continued for four more in 2008. Brad Paisley’s “Letter to Me” replaced “Our Song” in February, filled with advice to his younger self.

Rick Diamond/WireImage // Getty Images

2009: ‘Need You Now’ by Lady A

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 5

In 2009, Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) hit the #1 spot on the Hot Country chart for the first time when “I Run to You” reached the top for one week in July. Four months later, the band’s second hit single, “Need You Now,” made it to the top and stayed there for the rest of the year.

The song was a major success on multiple Billboard charts, and won big at award shows including the Grammys, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the CMT Music Awards. “Need You Now” has also been certified platinum nine times for selling 9 million units.

Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

2010 (tie): ‘Consider Me Gone’ by Reba McEntire, ‘Why Don’t We Just Dance’ by Josh Turner, ‘The House That Built Me’ by Miranda Lambert

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

Reba’s hit “Consider Me Gone” puts the country legend in rare company: McEntire has had a #1 single in each of the past four decades and stayed in the top slot for the longest period of her career. It was also Josh Turner’s longest stretch on top, with his first #1 single since 2006. Miranda Lambert was soaring with her nostalgic “The House That Built Me,” written about returning to a childhood home. The song was certified platinum in 2011.

Rick Diamond // Getty Images

2011: ‘Honey Bee’ by Blake Shelton

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 4

Nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammys, “Honey Bee” was one of three Blake Shelton songs to wind up on top in 2011. Shelton scored big with “Honey Bee,” tallying 138,000 digital downloads in its first week—the most ever from a male country artist at the time.

Eva Rinaldi // Wikimedia Commons

2012: ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ by Taylor Swift

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 9

Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” remained at the top of the Hot Country chart for more than two months—the longest reign since 1966. The break-up anthem was nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys, and Rolling Stone called it the second-best song of 2012. The track also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, selling more than 6 million singles.

Joey Foley // Getty Images

2013: ‘Cruise’ by Florida Georgia Line

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 19

Starting in October 2012, Billboard changed its ranking methodology to include digital streaming and downloads. This had a major effect on the longevity of artists staying in the #1 spot on the Hot Country chart, and led to Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” claiming the crown for 19 straight weeks (and 22 weeks overall in 2012). With more than 6 million downloads, it set a record for the best-selling digital country song of all time.

Emorton // Wikimedia Commons

2014: ‘Burnin’ It Down’ by Jason Aldean

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 14

Jason Aldean’s song about two people getting intimate earned the title of Top Country Song at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. The song holds the distinction of reaching certified platinum status the fastest that year, and has since been certified as double-platinum.

Jason Kempin // Getty Images

2015: ‘Girl Crush’ by Little Big Town

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 13

Little Big Town won the 2015 CMA Award for Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Girl Crush.” They also earned two Grammys and a CMT Music Award. At 13 weeks on top of the chart, “Girl Crush” barely edged out a victory over Sam Hunt’s “Take Your Time,” which spent 11 weeks at #1. Hunt ultimately grabbed the Billboard title of Top Hot Country Song of 2015.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016 // Getty Images

2016: ‘H.O.L.Y.’ by Florida Georgia Line

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 18

“H.O.L.Y.” stands for “high on loving you,” and Florida Georgia Line’s fans were overwhelmingly supportive of this slightly controversial take on religion. The song was chosen as one of Spotify’s weekly New Music Friday picks, which helped “H.O.L.Y.” land at #1 for a whopping 18 weeks.

Jason Kempin/ // Getty Images

2017: ‘Body Like a Back Road’ by Sam Hunt

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 34

Sam Hunt scored the biggest hit of his career with “Body Like a Back Road.” Hunt’s record-setting song broke the record held by Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” to become the longest-running hit in the history of the Hot Country charts.

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage // Getty Images

2018: ‘Meant to Be’ by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 50

Pop-country crossover “Meant to Be” first hit Hot Country chart’s top spot in December 2017, and held onto the title for an astonishing stretch of time. Charting at #1 for 50 consecutive weeks, “Meant to Be” smashed Sam Hunt’s 2017 record. The music video has more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

Josh Brasted // Getty Images

2019: ‘Whiskey Glasses’ by Morgan Wallen

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 3

Morgan Wallen’s second track to hit #1 on the Hot Country charts, “Whiskey Glasses” held its position as king of the hill for three weeks before dropping in the ranking. Even more impressively, it managed a 52-week run before falling off the chart entirely. Wallen has said they recorded the song to sound woozier as it went along, as if the heartbreak at its core were slowly manifesting in an aural drunken stupor.

Danielle Del Valle // Getty Images

2020: ‘The Bones’ by Maren Morris

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 19

Maren Morris released her first album in 2005. Her most recently popular song, “Bones,” rose to the top 10 of the Billboard Radio Songs chart and became the first solo sung by a female country artist to reach that feat since Taylor Swift’s song “You Belong with Me.”

Jason Kempin // Getty Images

2021: ‘Fancy Like’ by Walker Hayes

– Number of weeks spent as #1: 18

After being in the country music game for a decade, Walker Hayes has finally gained the recognition most artists dream of. Hayes’ hit song, “Fancy Like,” released during the summer of 2021, went viral on TikTok, sparked a dance challenge on social media, and skyrocketed to the Billboard charts, where he won his first ever Billboards Award for Top Country Song. Hayes was also nominated for a Grammy.