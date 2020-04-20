Tom Lester, ‘Green Acres’ star, dies at 81 at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Actor Tom Lester, best known for playing the character Eb Dawson on the 1960s sitcom ‘Green Acres’ has died at the age of 81 due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

Lester died Monday morning at the home of his longtime caregiver and fiancee Jackie Peters.

According to his obituary, Lester appeared on ‘Green Acres’ between 1965 and 1971, and as of 2020 was the last surviving regular cast member of the show. Lester also appeared in the films ‘Gordy’ and ‘Benji.’

Lester was born in 1938 in Laurel, Mississippi and is survived by his brother, two great-nieces, a great-great-niece, and a great-great-nephew. He will be buried in his hometown of Laurel.