The Bachelor to re-air at 12:06 am

Host of “The Bachelor” Chris Harrison (L) and Star of “The Bachelor” season 24 Peter Weber attend ABC’s Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 8, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bachelor’s “Women Tell All” episode was preempted, due to severe weather in the area Monday night. News 2 will be re-airing the show just after midnight at 12:06 am.

(Note: There is potential for more severe weather during the overnight hours. If there is a tornado warning in the viewing area at that time, News 2 will be on-air tracking the weather.)

You can also stream the episode, starting Tuesday, on ABC.com, as well as Hulu, if you are subscribed to their streaming service.

The Good Doctor will follow The Bachelor early Tuesday morning, airing at 2:05 am.