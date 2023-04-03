FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The iconic British duo that brought the world “Shout” and “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” is coming to Tennessee on a brand new tour this summer.

Tears for Fears just announced a North American summer tour, “The Tipping Point Tour Part II,” will feature Cold War Kids as a special guest on its 22-city tour. Things get rolling in Atlantic City, NJ, on June 23, and will stop by FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on Tuesday, July 11.

The Tipping Point Part II Tour by Tears for Fears tour dates (Courtesy Live Nation)

Fans will have access to artist presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m., according to producing company Live Nation. Fans can sign up to access the artist presale tickets through the band’s newsletter sign up on their website. Registration closes Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. local time, also through the band’s website.