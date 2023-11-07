NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Tate McRae is hitting the road on her first ever global tour in 2024, and it’ll include a stop in Nashville.

She’ll be in town at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, for the “Think Later” tour, named for her sophomore album that will be released later this year. The tour will span 53 dates throughout Europe, the U.K., North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Wednesday, April 17, in Dublin.

The tour will see Tate McRae playing the biggest and most iconic venues of her career thus far, according to Live Nation, including her first headline show at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the North American shows are available through select presales now. The general on-sale will begin Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. local time through TateMcRae.com. Tickets for international dates go on sale following North American dates.