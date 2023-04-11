NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following her successful 17-city sold out run, SZA is continuing her touring trek with 21 new North American stops, including Nashville, due to fan demand.

The “S.O.S. Tour”, produced by Live Nation, also includes 10 new European stops prior to the newest North American run, which will see the artist make a Music City Stop.

SZA will take the stage at Bridgestone Arena Sunday, Sept. 24, according to Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. The general sale for “The S.O.S. Tour” will begin Friday, April 14 at noon online.