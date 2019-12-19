Sylvester Stallone surprises students at ‘Rocky’ statue

(CNN/WKRN) — A group of New Jersey high school students got quite the power punch when “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone decided to pay them a surprise visit.

Students from Eastside High School’s Culinary Arts, Hospitality, and Tourism School (CAHTS) in Paterson were on their way home from a field trip Monday when they decided to stop by the statue of Rocky Balboa, from the classic “Rocky” film series, near the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps.

None other than Rocky himself, Mr. Sylvester Stallone, jumped out of one of the vans and ran through the excited gaggle of students and jumped up on the statue. The heavyweight star posted a video of the serendipitous meet-up on his Instagram, saying, “I’m a lucky man thanks to you guys! #KeepPunching.”

Stallone was in the area to film some promotional videos near the statue. After talking with a few students and taking some pictures he said he had to leave, but not before leaving a huge impressions on the kids.