NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are fast approaching, and to celebrate, a cappella group Straight No Chaser in embarking on a fall tour across the country.

The group will be in Music City Nov. 12 at Ryman Auditorium, the group announced this week, as part of its “Sleighin’ It” tour.

Coinciding with their fall tour dates, Straight No Chaser also brought Christmas around early with a new holiday EP, “Stocking Stuffer,” set for release Nov. 3. The eight-track EP is available for pre-save now on all direct streaming platforms.

(Courtesy: Straight No Chaser)

“We are blessed to get to celebrate with people across the country 60 times over the holiday season,” said SNC member Steve Morgan. “Performing our show where we see people run the gamut of emotions from laughter to tears and seeing families come together to savor the season is a fantastic gift for us each night!”

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.