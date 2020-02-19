Steve Martin, Martin Short announce 2020 tour

(CNN) — Legendary comedians and longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short — are hitting the road this summer.

They announced the dates for their 2020 tour, named “The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment.”

The 15-date tour starts in July in Irvine, California and ends in September in Atlanta.

Some of the dates include Steve Martin’s bluegrass band, Steep Canyon Rangers, and former late show with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer and other musical guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 21st.