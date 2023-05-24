NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the death of rock and soul singer Tina Turner, numerous celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the music icon.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the singer’s Tennessee roots, writing in part on Twitter, “Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.”

Vice President Kamala Harris wrote, “Tina Turner was a spectacular light whose life was a testament to all those who believe in what can be, unburdened by what has been. From Nutbush, TN to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, her strength, voice, and signature moves inspired millions. Tina Turner was simply the best.”

“Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you!” Dolly Parton said in a post on Twitter.

Grammy and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson said in part,” This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honor you! Your legacy will live forever.”

Actress Halle Berry posted a picture on Twitter with the caption, “I’ll never forget this day at the Legends Ball when I met Tina Turner! She rearranged me with her conversation, her spirit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at the time! The world will be missing one bright light tonight!”

Former President Barack Obama said, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

Country music star Keith Urban wrote, “I just heard about Tina Turner’s passing, and it hit my heart. I’m immediately hearing THAT VOICE, I’m seeing THAT ENERGY, and I’m feeling that strength, sensuality, determination, and passion. That LIFE FORCE. I’m grateful that we have the music and the performances — the source for SO much of what you hear and see in countless other artists to this day. A matchless imprint. Thank you for everything you gave Tina.”

ESPN on-air personality Stephen A. Smith posted a video to Twitter that ends with him saying, “Tina Turner, one of a kind. We love you. We’ll miss you, but you’ll always be with us.”

Priscilla Presley took to Twitter and wrote, “Tina Turner was one of Elvis’ favorite performers. When she took the stage, it was pure magic. I remember how she held an audience with an energy that was undeniably pure Tina! She has left a remarkable legacy and will be sorely missed by all.”

Actor John Cusack paid his respects by writing, “No matter how bad things got – you could always listen to Tina Turner – and keep rollin.”