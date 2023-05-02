FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shinedown has announced new dates for its 2023 tour, and one stop will be in Middle Tennessee, according to the band.

Shinedown announced the fall leg of The Revolutions Live Tour, which include newly-announced stops in Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix and Franklin, Tenn.

The band will hit the stage at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Oct. 3. The band will be joined in support by Papa Roach and Spiritbox, according to producing partner Live Nation.

General on-sale of tickets will begin at 10 a.m. local time Friday, May 5, following various presales, Live Nation said in the announcement. The first presale will be available Wednesday, May 3 through Thursday, May 4. VIP packages are also available for purchase. For ticketing information, click HERE.