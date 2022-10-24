NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Let’s go girls…and boys! Country music superstar Shania Twain is set to play a concert in Nashville next year after an extended hiatus from performing.

Twain remains an icon in country music despite a more than 15-year hiatus after battling Lyme disease from getting bitten by a tick. She then developed serious voice loss and even thought she might “never sing again.”

“There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me – It’s been fun to watch 😂 Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours… NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland at GEODIS Park on June 7?? 🥰🎉”

The concert at the Nashville SC stadium on June 7, 2023 will include Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Click here for more.