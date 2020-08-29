SC governor orders State House flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Chadwick Boseman

by: Dennis Wayman

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags atop the State House to lower to half-staff on Sunday in honor of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman.

McMaster announced the decision in a tweet on Saturday, saying, “To honor the life, contributions, and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman, I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday, August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset.”

In a follow-up tweet, McMaster said that the two flags will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Boseman’s family at the appropriate time.

