Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick set to perform at Bridgestone Arena in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Legendary singer/songwriter Rod Stewart will bring his 21-city summer tour to Bridgestone Arena later this year alongside Cheap Trick.

The tour kicks off July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio and makes a stop in Nashville on August 19, before wrapping up September 5 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on January 10, which is also Rod Stewart’s 75th birthday, at LiveNation.com.

Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Cheap Trick fan club members can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Rod Stewart 2020 Summer North American Tour with special guests Cheap Trick: