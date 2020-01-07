Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick set to perform at Bridgestone Arena in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Legendary singer/songwriter Rod Stewart will bring his 21-city summer tour to Bridgestone Arena later this year alongside Cheap Trick.
The tour kicks off July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio and makes a stop in Nashville on August 19, before wrapping up September 5 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on January 10, which is also Rod Stewart’s 75th birthday, at LiveNation.com.
Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Cheap Trick fan club members can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
Rod Stewart 2020 Summer North American Tour with special guests Cheap Trick:
- Tue Jul 21: Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Blossom Music Center)
- Fri Jul 24: Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)
- Sat Jul 25: Clarkston, MI (DTE Energy Music Theatre)
- Wed Jul 29: Saratoga Springs, NY (Saratoga Performing Arts Center)
- Fri Jul 31: Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)
- Sat Aug 01: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun Arena)
- Wed Aug 05: Bangor, ME (Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion)
- Sat Aug 08: Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)
- Sun Aug 09: Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center)
- Tue Aug 11: Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)
- Fri Aug 14: Wantagh, NY (Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater)
- Sat Aug 15: Columbia, MD (Merriweather Post Pavilion)
- Wed Aug 19: Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)
- Fri Aug 21: Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)
- Sat Aug 22: Alpharetta, GA (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre)
- Wed Aug 26: Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)
- Sat Aug 29: Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)
- Sun Aug 30: Woodlands, TX (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman)
- Wed Sep 02: Maryland Heights, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO)
- Fri Sep 04: Cincinnati, OH (Riverbend Music Center)
- Sat Sep 05: Tinley Park, IL (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL)