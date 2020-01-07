Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick set to perform at Bridgestone Arena in August

Breaking News
FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, British rock singer Rod Stewart performs during his concert in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Rock star Rod Stewart and his son Sean are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., on New Year’s Eve. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Legendary singer/songwriter Rod Stewart will bring his 21-city summer tour to Bridgestone Arena later this year alongside Cheap Trick.

The tour kicks off July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio and makes a stop in Nashville on August 19, before wrapping up September 5 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on January 10, which is also Rod Stewart’s 75th birthday, at LiveNation.com.

Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Cheap Trick fan club members can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Rod Stewart 2020 Summer North American Tour with special guests Cheap Trick:

  • Tue Jul 21: Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Blossom Music Center)
  • Fri Jul 24: Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)
  • Sat Jul 25: Clarkston, MI (DTE Energy Music Theatre)
  • Wed Jul 29: Saratoga Springs, NY (Saratoga Performing Arts Center)
  • Fri Jul 31: Hershey, PA (Hersheypark Stadium)
  • Sat Aug 01: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun Arena)
  • Wed Aug 05: Bangor, ME (Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion)
  • Sat Aug 08: Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)
  • Sun Aug 09: Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center)
  • Tue Aug 11: Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)
  • Fri Aug 14: Wantagh, NY (Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater)
  • Sat Aug 15: Columbia, MD (Merriweather Post Pavilion)
  • Wed Aug 19: Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)
  • Fri Aug 21: Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)
  • Sat Aug 22: Alpharetta, GA (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre)
  • Wed Aug 26: Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)
  • Sat Aug 29: Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)
  • Sun Aug 30: Woodlands, TX (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman)
  • Wed Sep 02: Maryland Heights, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO)
  • Fri Sep 04: Cincinnati, OH (Riverbend Music Center)
  • Sat Sep 05: Tinley Park, IL (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL)

