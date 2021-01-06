Reports: Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, in ICU

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Dr. Dre attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

(NEXSTAR) – Dr. Dre has suffered a brain aneurysm, according to multiple reports.

The 55-year-old music mogul was rushed Monday to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he remains “stable” and “lucid” as of Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Los Angeles Times journalist Richard Winton tweeted Tuesday, “Dr. Dre is in ICU at Cedars in LA after suspected brain aneurysm – developing story.”

“He is stable and the details arent clear,” he later added.

Born Andre Romelle Young, Dr. Dre started his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin’ Cru before founding rap group N.W.A. He released his first solo album, “The Chronic,” in 1992. He later went on to focus on production, working with rappers including Snoop Dogg, 2Pac and Kendrick Lamar.

Cedars-Sinai did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.