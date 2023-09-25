FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, thousands gathered at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin for the annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.

Now in its seventh year, the two-day festival brings a blend of country, Americana, folk and indie music to the suburb of Nashville. This year’s festival was headlined by The Lumineers and Zach Bryan and featured performances from Ashley McBryde, Hailey Whitters, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

Plenty of fans took the opportunity to dress to impress as they saw their favorite artists, with Americana and Western chic shining through as the most popular look for attendees. Plenty of boots, cutoff shorts and sundresses, as well as bolo ties and cowboy hats for men and women alike, could be found on the grounds.

Ashely Beverly, left, and Brittany Potter, from Bristol, Tenn., opted for longer pants and black tops at the annual Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN Photo) Meg Hawkins, left, said she found the flower crowns she and her friend, Jennifer Berbari, wore at Pilgrimage in her daughter’s play clothes. (WKRN Photo)

Most dressed both for the shows they were seeing but also the weather. Temperatures in Franklin hovered in the mid-to-high-80s during the two-day event, dipping down into the 60s after sunset.

The cutoffs and boots combination was a “classic” look, according to Clara Easterlin, of Nashville. It also allowed people to stay cool and dance along to their favorite artists, she added.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

While most of her outfit was put together with pieces she already had in her closet, Easterlin said she had to purchase the hat in order to have something to keep the sun out of her face.

“I like that the wide brim offers a lot of sun coverage, and it’s good festival attire,” she said of her tan-colored hat. “The color you can wear year-round.”

This year was her first time attending, she told News 2, and she found the whole atmosphere “amazing.”

Dresses also offered attendees plenty of breathing room while the sun was at its most powerful, like the ones worn by Jessie Adeleman and Kellie Lanigan.

“I always wear dresses to festivals, I feel like,” Adeleman said. “I went for more of a little bit of a country vibe, I think. I thought this was the vibe. One of my favorite artists here is Hailey Whitters, so this is kind of inspired by her.”

(L-R) Russell Peele and Jeremy Thomas, of Greensboro, North Carolina, brought their own cowboy hats from home for their first trip to Pilgrimage Festival. They also opted for shorts due to the temperature, which was in the mid- to high-80s for most of the weekend. (WKRN Photo) For her first Pilgrimage Festival, Sophia Posey, of Ardmore, Tenn., donned the boots she has worn to multiple music festivals with denim shorts and a cropped top meant to keep her cool in the sun, as well as a bolo tie to match the Americana atmosphere of the festival. (WKRN Photo) Clara Easterlin, left, and Tess Davies, both of Nashville, chose their Pilgrimage Festival outfits based on the weather and their comfort level, they said. (WKRN Photo)

She opted for a short, black gauze dress with embellished cowboy boots and a red neckerchief.

“I feel like the boots make it more western and country,” she added.

Lanigan also drew inspiration from her favorite artist at the festival – The Lumineers.

“Whenever I’m seeing an artist, I try to take their vibe, and I felt like The Lumineers had a folk-y, little more light-hearted vibe, so I decided to go with this dress over a T-shirt,” she said. “It’s nice and cool; it’s perfect for today, with it being super hot out, and I needed the boots on because it is a country concert. We are in Franklin, Tennessee, after all.”

Another Lumineers fan was Sophia Posey, who opted for a cropped peasant-style shirt with denim shorts, calling them a “festival staple” that she paired with a thrifted bolo tie and her trusty festival boots.

“They’ve survived two Bonnaroos, and Bourbon and Beyond, and now this is my first Pilgrimage,” she said of the footwear.

Posey said the bolo tie was necessary to add “a little Western kick” to go with the vibe of Franklin and the country music found at the festival.

(L-R) Amber William, Joy Smith, Brittainy Jones and Ashley Borman show off their Pilgrimage outfits during the annual music and cultural festival in Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN Photo)

Amber Williams said her look was more of a general atmosphere-inspired one.

“I’m a lover of music,” she said. “I just love the idea of a little bit Western and little bit naturally put together look with a little rock-and-roll, like from the ’70s. It is just me to a T.”

She paired a worn and altered Allman Brothers Band T-Shirt with some shorts and boots, completing the look with a flannel shirt tied around her waist and a Brixton hat. She also wore her late grandfather’s vintage bandana tied around her neck, adding a more personal piece to her look.