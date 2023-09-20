NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Before he’s even come to Nashville for his “Stick Season” Tour, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has announced a 2024 concert date as well.

The artist will include a Nashville stop on his 2024 “We’ll All Be Here Forever” Tour, which will hit 32 North American cities next year. He will be at Bridgestone Arena on May 25, 2024, according to producing partner Live Nation.

The tour will see the critically acclaimed Vermont singer-songwriter playing the biggest and most iconic venues of his career thus far, including Bridgestone Arena, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Madison Square Garden in New York City, among others.

Tickets will be sold through a special Ticketmaster Presale. Online registration is ongoing through 10 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 24, HERE. The presale will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presale. Following the presale, a limited number of tickets will be available Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster while supplies last.