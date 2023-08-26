NEW YORK (WPIX/NEXSTAR/WKRN) – The Cinema Foundation has announced plans for its second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, which means moviegoers can join in the celebration with deep discounts on movie tickets at thousands of theaters across the country, including 21 in Middle Tennessee.

More than 3,000 locations across the U.S. are said to be participating in the promotion, offering viewers the chance to attend showings of blockbuster films or indie releases at just $4 or less.

“We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman in a statement obtained by Variety. “There’s something for everyone.”

Those interested in heading to the theaters on Sunday, Aug. 27 can visit the National Cinema Day website for a list of available films and showtimes in their area.

The site listed the following participating theaters in Middle Tennessee:

AMC Antioch 8 at 901 Bell Road in Antioch

AMC CLASSIC Governor’s Square 10 at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville

Regal Clarksville & RPX at 1810 Tiny Town Road in Clarksville

AMC CLASSIC Highland 12 at 1181 South Jefferson Avenue in Cookeville

Roxy 8 Theatre at 646 Highway 46 South in Dickson

AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 at 633 Frazier Drive in Franklin

NCG – Gallatin Cinemas at 1035 Greensboro Drive in Gallatin

Regal Streets of Indian Lake & IMAX at 300 Indian Lake Boulevard in Hendersonville

UEC Theatres Roxy Lebanon at 200 Legends Drive in Lebanon

Regal Providence at 401 South Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet

AMC CLASSIC Murfreesboro 16 at 2626 Cason Square Boulevard in Murfreesboro

AMC Stones River 9 at 1706 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro

AMC Bellevue 12 at 8125 Sawyer Brown Road in Nashville

Belcourt Theatre at 2102 Belcourt Avenue in Nashville

Regal Green Hills at 3815 Green Hills Village Drive in Nashville

Regal Hollywood & RPX – Nashville at 719 Thompson Lane in Nashville

Regal Opry Mills IMAX & RPX at 570 Opry Mills Drive in Nashville

Parisian Theatre at 161 Jim Adams Drive in Paris

Malco Smyrna Cinema at 100 Movie Row in Smyrna

AMC CLASSIC Spring Hill 12 at 2068 Crossing Circle in Spring Hill

Regal Tullahoma at 2221 North Jackson Street in Tullahoma

A wide selection of movies — including current blockbusters, recent releases and even classic films — are included among the offerings, depending on location. In the Los Angeles area, for instance, moviegoers can choose from titles including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” the live-action “Little Mermaid” remake, and even “American Graffiti” or “Spaceballs,” among dozens of other choices.

Most major theater chains, including Regal, AMC, and Cinemark, are also participating in the promotion, according to the site. Some chains are offering concessions deals as well, including a $4 popcorn and soda combo at Regal, a $5 combo at AMC, and a $1 discount on all popcorn, soda or candy at Cinemark.

The Cinema Foundation, according to its site, is an industry-wide nonprofit organization that seeks to “solve problems and promote and expand the exhibition industry.” President Jackie Brenneman, in a 2022 press release, said the decision to establish a National Cinema Day promotion came about as a “thank you” to fans who returned to the theater amid the pandemic.

It was also a “rousing success,” Brenneman said. The first National Cinema Day in 2022 is said to have set a record for single-day theater attendance in 2022 with approximately 8.1 million tickets sold, Regal noted in a press release.