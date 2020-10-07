Morgan Wallen says he’s been pulled from ‘SNL’ due to COVID-19 protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music star Morgan Wallen posted a video on Instagram Wednesday saying he has been asked not to perform on Saturday Night Live ahead of his upcoming scheduled performance.

Wallen was announced as the musical guest for the October 10 episode, along with host Bill Burr. He shared a video from a hotel room in New York City saying he got a call from the show telling him he would not be able to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

In the video, Wallen said he is not positive for COVID-19. He adds that his actions over the past weekend were “short-sided” and got in the way of his long-term goals and dreams and he respected the show’s decision. He also apologized to SNL and his fans.

Toward the end of the video, Wallen said he plans to take a step back from the spotlight right now to work on himself.

According to Wallen, SNL producer Lorne Michaels told him they would find a time to make up the performance.

