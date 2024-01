FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Third Eye Blind has announced a brand new summer tour, and they’ll be stopping in Franklin as part of it.

The Summer Gods tour 2024 will be the fourth edition of the tour, stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 30. They’ll be joined by Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A, according to producing partner Live Nation.

Tickets will be available through a presale starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, before the general on-sale on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

